Police investigating 'strong-arm robbery'

UNION TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove are investigating what's been classified as a "strong-arm robbery" which occurred at 11:49 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Northumberland National Bank in Union Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a white male entered the bank wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a Rohrer bus company logo, black face covering, black sunglasses, navy pants and dark Nike sneakers.
The individual passed a hand-written note on a manilla folder to the teller instructing them to fill the folder with money. The suspect was provided money and then fled on foot before gaining access to a bicycle located in the rear of the bank, troopers said.
The suspect fled the scene south on Main Street and was described as being approximately 6-feet tall, with a thin build.
Anyone with information should contact Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
