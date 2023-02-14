Kasich, Axelrod to appear at Bucknell

LEWISBURG — John Kasich and David Axelrod will appear together as guests in the next Bucknell Forum, to be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on the Bucknell University campus.
Kasich is the former Republican governor of Ohio, and Axelrod is a former Democratic chief strategist and senior adviser to President Barack Obama. The two will discuss their parties’ contrasting views on the series theme, “The State of American Democracy.”
“We restored The Bucknell Forum this year to underscore the University’s long-held commitment to welcoming many voices and ideas,” Bucknell President John Bravman. “This event, in particular, showcases that commitment, featuring two prominent and respected political figures from the nation’s most powerful political parties to offer potentially contrasting views on the state of American democracy.”
As the 69th governor of Ohio from 2011 to 2019), Kasich restored Ohio’s fiscal stability, diversifying the state’s economy with more than 500,000 new private-sector jobs, expanding health care coverage for low-income Ohioans, protecting vulnerable residents, and championing a number of reforms to protect the environment.
Kasich ran for president during the 2016 GOP primary. He was the last candidate to leave the race and finished third in the total delegate count. His message focused on unifying Americans rather than dividing them.
When he served in Congress from 1982 to 2000, Kasich was chairman of the House Budget Committee and worked across party lines to pass the first federally balanced budget since 1969. It hasn’t been done again since he left Congress.
Kasich also served for 18 years on the House Armed Services Committee, where he played a role in every major national security effort that helped end the Cold War.
Axelrod is a preeminent American political strategist and commentator who is best known for being the chief strategist for Obama’s presidential campaigns. After Obama’s election, Axelrod was appointed as senior adviser to the president. He left the position in early 2011 and became the senior strategist for Obama’s successful reelection campaign in 2012.
Axelrod currently serves as the founding director of the University of Chicago's non-partisan Institute of Politics and as a senior political commentator for CNN. He is the host of The Axe Files, a top-rated podcast featuring in-depth conversations with public figures across the political spectrum. A televised version of the show airs monthly on CNN.
A former political writer for the Chicago Tribune, Axelrod produced media strategy and advertising for 150 campaigns across the U.S., culminating in President Obama’s historic elections.
All Bucknell Forum events are free and open to the public, although tickets are required.
Current Bucknell students and employees may receive up to two free tickets at any Campus Box Office location, or online, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, a day prior to the event. A valid Bucknell University ID is required to receive advance tickets. Use of multiple Bucknell IDs to pick up additional sets of tickets is prohibited.
Remaining tickets will be available for the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability.
An ASL interpreter will be signing at the event for the hearing-impaired community. Attendees who need this service should contact sebright@bucknell.edu for seating arrangements.
Questions regarding this event may be directed to the Division of Communications at 570-577-3260 or theforum@bucknell.edu.
This event will be recorded and broadcast on WVIA-TV, on these dates and times: 9 p.m. Monday, March 20; 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21; 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23; 4 p.m. Friday, March 24; 9 p.m. Thursday, March 30; and 2 p.m. Friday, March 31.
