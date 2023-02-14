Kasich, Axelrod to appear at Bucknell

John Kasich and David Axelrod 

 PROVIDED BY BUCKNELL UNIVERSITY

LEWISBURG — John Kasich and David Axelrod will appear together as guests in the next Bucknell Forum, to be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on the Bucknell University campus.

Kasich is the former Republican governor of Ohio, and Axelrod is a former Democratic chief strategist and senior adviser to President Barack Obama. The two will discuss their parties’ contrasting views on the series theme, “The State of American Democracy.”

