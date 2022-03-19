District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man accused to have been driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .251% has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and disregard traffic lane.
The charges were filed against Robert Kitchens, 64, of Buffalo Road, as the result of an incident which occurred at 6:41 p.m. Feb. 19 at Route 192 and Squirrell Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said after being involved in a crash, Kitchens allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. April 26.
DUI
NEW COLUMBIA — A West Milton man whom troopers found to be unresponsive in his vehicle has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts.
In addition to the driving under the influence count, Lance Weller, 23, has been charged with possession controlled substance, marijuana small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked driving with BAC .02 or greater while license suspended and fail to use safety belt.
Troopers said Weller was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to smoking methamphetamine and weed. He refused blood testing.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. April 26.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Dareian Young, 29, of Berry Street, Harrisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence, marijuana small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:24 p.m. Feb. 13 along Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers reported seeing a vehicle operated by Young weaving into the center lane. When stopped, Young allegedly told troopers he was smoking marijuana, with a bag of it found inside t he vehicle.
Young's blood allegedly tested positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. April 19.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Burglary and related counts have been filed against a 23-year-old Milton man, accused of stealing more than $500 worth of cash and items from the home of a friend who was incarcerated.
Zayne Hicks, of Milton Village, has been charged with burglary (two counts) and theft by unlawful taking.
Courtney Guffey reported to troopers that while she was in jail, Hicks entered her home and stole an Amazon fire, tattoo guns and ink, an internet extender, cash and a metal tray.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. April 26.
State Police At Milton
DUI
MILTON — Gerard Maldonado, 32, of Sunbury, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:34 p.m. March 15 in the area of Race and South Arch streets, Milton.
DUI
MILTON — Dayton Wagner, 26, of New Columbia, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:32 a.m. March 4 at Filbert and Center streets, Milton.
One-vehicle crash
MILTON — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:07 a.m. March 14 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Helen Friesen, 34, of Lewisburg, struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Harassment
TURBOTVILLE — An unidentified 22-year-old Watsontown man was charged after allegedly pushing a 21-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred at 8:16 p.m. March 16 at Broadway Estates, Turbotville.
Theft by deception
WEST MILTON — Benjamin Anspach, 33, of West Milton, reported someone filing an unemployment claim in his name.
The incident was reported at 1:58 p.m. March 15 along High Street, West Milton.
Theft by deception
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 57-year-old Milton woman reported an unemployment benefits scam.
The report was filed at 10:51 a.m. March 17 along Industrial Park Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
