LEWISBURG — An outdoor get-together hosted by Lewisburg Neighborhoods (LN) was undertaken in the spirit of its former director.
“A Community Brunch Picnic and Tree-Planting” will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Lewisburg Landing, St. George and South Front streets, Lewisburg. It will be followed by words of acknowledgment for Samantha Pearson, former LN director, and the planting of trees.
“(Pearson) worked as executive director for eight years,” LN Executive Director Taylor Lightman said of his predecessor. “She was able to have a pretty significant impact on the borough.”
Initiatives begun during Pearson’s tenure included Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg, safety campaigns on behalf of cyclists and pedestrians, a public kayaking program and outdoor meals much like the event planned for Saturday.
“(Pearson) has had an incredible impact on the borough in ways a lot of people don’t know,” Lightman observed. “Lewisburg is a richer and better place because of the work that she did. We are very thankful that (Pearson) has stepped back on the (LN) board.”
Eight years ago, Lightman added that LN had some funding challenges. But Pearson’s efforts brought new life to the organization.
Lightman noted that tree planting will begin at about 11 a.m. at Lewisburg Landing then move to Mariah’s Garden and the “piers” near the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. The Bucknell University Botany Club was planning to volunteer as well as its Fiji fraternity.
All volunteers were welcome, but long pants and covered shoes were recommended for planting.
“We will put little seedlings where painted sticks are,” Lightman said. “We applied for a grant with the Chesapeake Bay Foundations to get 118 seedlings.”
A grant was also accepted for larger caliper trees at Lewisburg Cemetery.
“If you look at old maps of Lewisburg, the cemetery had a significant amount of trees,” Lightman said. “Right now, it doesn’t. This will replace generations of lost trees.”
Lightman noted that the Lewisburg Gas Works once was on the site of Lewisburg Landing. The site was capped after the end of its industrial use.
There will be no trees planted on the cap.
