SELINSGROVE — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) offered a statement Thursday afternoon, one day after members of a mostly student-led group rallied at the district office in Selinsgrove.
The group, which included local members of Sunrise Movement from Lewisburg and State College, called for Keller to commit to ensuring employment for anyone who wants a job by signing the “Good Jobs for All Pledge.”
A statement from the group said it was central to COVID-19 economic recovery and resistance to climate change. The movement has also supported Green New Deal-style energy reform.
Keller’s office replied, noting his support of an “all-of-the-above energy approach.”
The statement said such an approach could protect domestic employment, support national security efforts and expand access to clean energy. It criticized the “Good Jobs for All Pledge” as an “unserious and vague proposition that demands $10 trillion in taxpayer money.” The Green New Deal, the statement added, could lead to higher energy costs, unemployment and local economic hardship.
