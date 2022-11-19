WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society has announced the opening of its holiday exhibit, in conjunction with the annual ornament sale.
A museum members only exhibit preview will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The exhibit will be open to the public from 7 to 8:30 that evening. The exhibit, along with an ornament sale, will continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
The artists participating this year includes: Lisa Bitler, Amanda Emig, Karen Mothersbaugh, Deb Parsons, Theresa Phillips, Victoria Stetts, Mike Swanger, Becky Thomas and Catheal Weiser.
A tree with a limited number of ornaments from previous years by the past featured artists will include the work of Jackie Thomas, Deb Parsons, Meg Smith and Linda Campbell.
Pop-up tables at the sale will include jewelry, stained glass, Santa collector illustrations, sculpture, fiber arts, pottery, blown glass and gourds.
The museum is introducing two new greeting cards for the holiday season. Each design features work by a local artist, and both works.
One of the cards is the art quilt of Wendy Etzel. The quilt, “A Victorian Winter in 1872”, depicts the Peck House in Williamsport.
As a professional quilting teacher, Etzel has conducted classes across the USA, and has crossed the borders into Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In 1994, her first book, "Houses of Cloth," featuring several of Williamsport's historic homes was chosen as the best new book at the Houston Quilt Market. The Peck House was on the cover of that magazine.
The second card is a watercolor by the late Doris Heller Teufel. It features a poinsettia blooming within an Oriental vase. Heller Teufel was a graduate of Williamsport High School, class of 1950, and graduated cum laude from Lycoming College in 1954. In 1968, she received a Master of Art Ed from Syracuse University. She retired from the Williamsport High School in 1990.
The cards are available for purchase in boxes of 10.
The museum store is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
