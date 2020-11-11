NEW BERLIN — Two programs at SUN Area Technical Institute have shifted to remote learning after a pair students tested positive for COVID-19.
Jennifer Hain, administrative director, said one student in each of the two programs tested positive. Both students were quarantined for 14 days.
One student was expected to emerge from quarantine Wednesday, Nov. 18 and the other was to emerge on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Families have been notified via automatic calls, but Hain was not free to say what programs have been affected due to confidentiality matters. No news was posted on the school's website, also for confidentiality. Hain said the move was done out of caution and to prevent exposure of other students.
The New Berlin-based career and technical school typically attracts about 250 students per school year from the Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Midd-West districts.
