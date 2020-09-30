LEWISBURG — “When you need to come to the hospital, you want the room to be private.”
So noted Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, after the Tuesday dedication and tour of the PRIME (Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement) Project. The $72 million project will allow Evangelical patients to have private rooms and enjoy associated benefits for treatment and recovery.
The COVID-19 pandemic emerged during PRIME’s construction and slowed it down for a time. Aucker said when ground was broken a little more than two years ago, dedicating it under current conditions was something no individual could have anticipated.
Positive tests of construction employees for coronavirus were also reported in May.
“The biggest challenge was managing the safety through the process,” said Joe Mastrippolito, Quandel Construction president and CEO. “We did shut down for a little bit but came up with a good safety plan.”
Mastrippolito said getting needed material was also a challenge as some suppliers were also shut down for a time.
Architect Raymond Brower, CallisonRTKL vice president, said his firm consulted clinicians and physicians to determine how they work and what they needed long term. Unique design features include de-centralized nursing and other features to enhance care.
Brower noted hand washing zones and spaces for what he called compact isolation were among best practices planned two years ago. Patient-centered room design and window lighting ample enough to make an overcast day seem pleasant were also among the design innovations.
While PRIME will not change the chartered number of beds in the hospital, it will allow each patient to have their own bathroom and a visitor space when conditions permit. It will also allow physicians and other professionals to communicate more privately with patients.
Dr. Kathyrn M. Giorgini, medical staff president, cited the benefits of single rooms in her opening remarks. They included easier cleaning, enhanced infection control and higher quality sleep.
Aucker added that there are 27 isolation rooms available in the PRIME project. The increased number was based on lessons learned during the first coronovirus wave. Aucker said they could not only be handy in case of a new surge of COVID-19 cases, but also be used for other respiratory patients.
A new intensive care unit, the second phase of the PRIME project, was projected to open by summer 2021.
Patients would start being cared for in the four-story facility later this week. The public will be able to see the inside of the new building via virtual tour starting today at www.evanhospital.com.
