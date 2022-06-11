District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
Criminal mischief
MILTON — Julio Seda-Miranda, 23, of Broadway Street, Milton, is charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after Milton police were dispatched to the report of a man who allegedly broke a glass door.
The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. April at The Standard-Journal on North Arch Street. An employee at the newspaper reported hearing a male yelling outside the building and then a crashing sound. Police located Seda-Miranda in a parking lot to the rear of the building. An estimated $735 in damage was caused to the glass door for which The Standard-Journal is seeking restitution for the repair.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15.
DUI
MILTON — A preliminary hearing was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8 for a case involving an incident which occurred at 1 a.m. April 17 along Race Street, Milton, after police observed a 2001 BMW 128I traveling at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop after the vehicle remained stopped while signaling for a left turn.
William Cole, 52, of North Front Street, Milton, is charged with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, three counts driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, illegal park within 20 feet of traffic signal, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, careless driving, fail to use safety belt and not discontinue signal.
His BAC was found to be .159% and blood tests indicated he had THC in his system as well. Cole was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
DUI
MILTON — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 6 for a case involving an incident which occurred at 1:16 a.m. April 15 along Mahoning Street, Milton.
Loyd Shevchenko, 22, of High Street, West Milton, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, DUI/unsafe driving, careless driving and improper sunscreening after state police observed a 2007 Mercedes Benz 280 series with tinted rear windows. A subsequent traffic stop found Shevchenko to allegedly have have bloodshot eyes, with an odor of marijuana emenating from inside the car. Blood tests indicated Shevchenko had a BAC of .105% and also had cocaine and THC in his system.
Possession
POINT TOWNSHIP — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. July 6 involving an incident which occurred along Queen Street, Point Township, Northumberland County, between 3:53 and 4 a.m. April 7.
Jennifer Brouse, 45, of Main Street, Watsontown, is charged with possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia after Point Township police observed a pipe with burnt marijuana while serving an arrest warrant.
Disorderly Conduct
MILTON — A Milton man entered a guilty plea to charges of disorderly conduct engage in fighting in a case involving an incident which occurred at 10 a.m. May 13 along Prochaska Lane, Milton.
Caden Sutton, 31, of Prochaska Lane, was initially charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after allegedly striking a juvenile with his hands and a belt, before restricting the victim's breathing with his hands. These charges were later withdrawn. Sutton was arraigned on May 14 and released on $5,000 bail.
Assault
MILTON — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., June 15, for a case involving an incident which occurred at 9:30 p.m. May 21 along Cameron Avenue, Milton.
Michael Heller, 59, of Cameron Avenue, Milton, is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after Milton police said he was engaged in a verbal disagreement with a romantic partner after consuming alcohol. He allegedly pushed the victim and applied pressure to her neck/throat area.
Fleeing
WATSONTOWN — A preliminary hearing was held at 9:45 a.m. June 8, for a case involving an incident which occurred at 12:03 a.m. May 26 along Main Street, Watsontown.
Tyler Beaver, 19, of South Main Street, Watsontown is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, tjree counts reckless driving, four counts recklessly endangering another person, operated motor vehicle without required financial responsibility, two counts passing where prohibited, four counts careless driving, driving at safe speed, two counts fail to keep right, disregard traffic lane (single), turning movements and required signals, drivers license suspended/revoked, registration and certificate or title required, receiving stolen property, and limitations on driving on the left side of road.
Troopers said they observed a 2022 Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on Route 405 without headlights. After police followed the car and activated emergency lights, the vehicle allegedly failed to yield, instead turning around and proceeding northbound on Route 405 at a high rate of speed. Police say the driver was traveling in excess of 120 miles per hour, unsafely passing another passenger car at an intersection and a tractor trailer on a hill with little visibility.
The operator of the vehicle lost control while attempting to make a right turn from Route 405 onto Route 54 eastbound and crashed into a ditch. Beaver was taken into custody. During the arrest, officers developed suspicions that the car may be stolen, owing to multiple new sets of vehicle keys scattered across the passenger floorboard.
A sticker on the rear view window identified the owner of the vehicle to be Sunbury Motors Hyundai in Sunbury. Beaver later told police the car was stolen and Sunbury Police Department confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from the Sunbury Motors Hyundai lot. Keys to another 2022 Hyundai Sonata, a 2022 Hyundai Palisade and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala were seized. Beaver was arraigned on May 26 and confined to Northumberland County Jail, with bail set at $40,000.
Disorderly conduct
MILTON — Jonathan Evans, 33, of Sycamore Lane, Milton, entered a guilty plea to charges of disorderly conduct engage in fighting in case involving an incident which occurred at 2:58 a.m. May 27 along Sycamore Lane, Milton.
Evans was initially charged with simple assault and harassment after Milton Police were dispatched to a residence after a 911 hang up and said Evans struck a victim in the face with a closed fist and pushed her up against a wall, and later threw her to the ground by the neck. These charges were later withdrawn.
Evans was arraigned on May 27, with bail set at $15,000.
Simple assault
POINT TOWNSHIP — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on July 6 for a case involving an incident which occurred at 1:45 p.m. May 1 along Starook Road, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Gary Benfer, 48, of Starook Road, Point Township, is charged with simple assault and harassment after allegedly kicking a victim's door off its hinges and engaging in a verbal argument, after which he threw the victim onto a couch and punched him in the face four to five times.
U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus
Middle District of Pennsylvania
Possessing weapons in prison
WILLIAMSPORT — Two inmates lodged at the Allenwood Federal Correctional Institution have been indicted in separate incidents in which they allegedly possessed weapons in prison.
Jeffery Wood, 26, was indicted after allegedly being found in possession of of a sharpened plastic shank on April 19, 2020.
Jeffrey Lamarche, 43, was indicted after allegedly being found in possession of a sharpened metal shank, as well as several strips of paper soaked in a synthetic cannabinoid on May 18.
Possessing contraband in prison
WILLIAMSPORT — Matthew Coke, 23, and Devonte Andrews, 29, have each been charged with possessing contraband in prison. The two are inmates at FCI Allenwood.
Coke allegedly possessed a sharpened plastic shank April 14. Andrews allegedly possessed a sharpened plastic shank April 16.
Possessing contraband in prison
WILLIAMSPORT — Two inmates have been charged in conjunction with separate incidents which occurred at federal facilities in Union County.
Christopher Edwards, 51, has been charged after allegedly possessing an iPhone Oct. 22 at the United States Penitentiary, Lewisburg.
Angel Anchondo, 20, has been charged after allegedly possession and LG cellphone Dec. 15 at the Low Security Correctional Institution, Allenwood.
State Police at Milton
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Milton man was charged after police were called to check the welfare of a motorist at 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Jonathon Moralez, 31, of Milton, was allegedly found to be driving a 2017 Buick Encore while under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Illinois man was charged following a traffic stop which occurred at 9:46 p.m. May 9 along Interstate 80, White Deer Township, Union County.
David Bergan, of Champaign, Ill., was charged after being stopped while driving a 2012 Kia.
Hit and run
UNION TOWNSHIP — Victor Kozlov, 23, of Winfield, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 8:11 p.m. June 1 along Route 304, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kozlov lost control and struck a fence, with Kozlov then fleeing the scene. He has been charged with duty to give information and render aid.
Found horse
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A horse was found walking along the roadway at 2:37 a.m. June 8 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone missing a horse should call Kerry at 570-850-1861.
State Police at Selinsgrove
McCLURE — Troopers are searching for Trisha Erb, a 14-year-old girl described as being 5'4" and weighing 200 pounds.
Erb, who has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, went missing at 10 p.m. June 9 when she left a relative's porch at 14 W. Ohio St., McClure.
Troopers said Erb left the home with an individual or individuals. She was wearing black shorts with a skull on the left leg, black sneakers, an oversize white-hooded sweatshirt.
Erb is described as being on the autism spectrum and having ADHD.
