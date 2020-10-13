TURBOTVILLE — Five-hundred heads of lettuce and cherry tomatoes will be grown as part of a new horticultural project being launched in the Warrior Run School District.
Jonathan Hall, the district’s director of Food Service, presented details of the project during Tuesday’s board committee session, which was held online via Zoom.
“Horticulture is a passion of mine,” Hall said, when introducing the project. “It’s been a lot of fun to see this come together.”
According to Hall, the project calls for a 20-by-40-foot structure to be built on school grounds. He hopes the structure will be able to be constructed in the middle school courtyard this spring.
The structure, Hall said, will contain two hydroponic systems.
One system will be used to grow 504 heads of lettuce. Hall said the lettuce will be used in the cafeteria and to help families in need. The process will also provide educational opportunities for students.
The second hydroponic system will be used to grow cherry-variety tomatoes to be used in the cafeteria.
According to Hall, the structure and systems will cost $28,000.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district will soon be announcing grants the district will be receiving to cover the costs of the project.
In action items, the board approved appointing Robert Hormell to fill a seat seat on the board representing Region 2.
The seat was vacant due to the recent resignation of board member Mark Burrows. Hormell was the only applicant for the position.
The board also approved hiring: Kristie Stahl, elementary autistic support teacher, $48,707; Emily Sampsell, first-grade teacher, $47,207; and Katrina Carpenter, elementary learning support teacher, $48,707.
