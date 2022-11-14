Bucknell Forum to feature Jake Tapper

Jake Tappper

 Provided by Bucknell University

LEWISBURG — CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will be the next guest in the Bucknell Forum speaker series, appearing in person with moderator and University President John Bravman to discuss the theme “The State of American Democracy” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.

“Following one of the most closely watched midterm elections in our nation’s history, Jake Tapper will provide a deeply informed perspective to our discussion on the state of American democracy, having reported on some of the most historic elections of our lifetime from our nation’s capital,” Bravman says. “He has had a front row seat from which to view American democracy in action.”

