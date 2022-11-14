Bucknell Forum to feature Jake Tapper

LEWISBURG — CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will be the next guest in the Bucknell Forum speaker series, appearing in person with moderator and University President John Bravman to discuss the theme “The State of American Democracy” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
“Following one of the most closely watched midterm elections in our nation’s history, Jake Tapper will provide a deeply informed perspective to our discussion on the state of American democracy, having reported on some of the most historic elections of our lifetime from our nation’s capital,” Bravman says. “He has had a front row seat from which to view American democracy in action.”
Tapper is the second of five nationally renowned speakers participating in this year’s Bucknell Forum — a speaker series that since 2007 has featured national leaders, scholars and commentators who have examined various issues from multidisciplinary and diverse viewpoints. Condoleezza Rice — the first female African American secretary of state and first woman to serve as national security adviser
— appeared via Zoom to kick off the series on Sept. 13.
Tapper joined CNN in January 2013 and currently anchors a two-hour weekday program, "The Lead with Jake Tapper," which debuted in March 2013. He has hosted CNN's Sunday morning show, "State of the Union," since June 2015. In April 2021, he became the lead anchor for CNN for Washington, D.C., events.
Tapper joined CNN from ABC News, where he served as senior White House correspondent.
Prior to joining ABC News, Tapper served as Washington correspondent, then national correspondent, for Salon.com. He began his journalism career at the Washington City Paper and his reporting has been published in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and The Weekly Standard, among others. He has drawn caricatures and illustrations for The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, and his comic strip, “Capitol Hell,” appeared in Roll Call from 1994 to 2003.
All Bucknell Forum events are free and open to the public, although tickets are required.
Current Bucknell students and employees may receive up to two free tickets at any Campus Box Office location, or online, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 29, a day prior to the event. A valid Bucknell University ID is required to receive advance tickets. Use of multiple Bucknell IDs to pick up additional sets of tickets is prohibited.
Remaining tickets will be available for the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability.
An ASL interpreter will be signing at the event for the hearing-impaired community. Attendees who need this service should contact sebright@bucknell.edu for seating arrangements.
Questions regarding this event may be directed to the Division of Communications at 570-577-3260 or theforum@bucknell.edu.
