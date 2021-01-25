State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No major injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:13 a.m. Jan. 19 along Route 15, south of Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jacob C. Brooks, 18, of Sunbury, was traveling north when it failed to stop at a red light and struck the rear of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jill Rose, 47, of Dover. Both drivers were belted.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg woman was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash at 7:57 p.m. Dec. 15 along Columbia Hill Road, south of Trump Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
A 2001 GMC Jimmy driven by Jade M. Winstead, 23, of Bloomsburg, was traveling south when it went out of control in a left curve, crossed the opposing lane, left the roadway and struck tree trees, troopers noted.
Winstead was not belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a 2018 Ford Expedition struck a utililty pole along Mensch Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
The accident occurred at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 20, troopers said. The driver was not injured.
Hit and run
TURBOTVILLE — Troopers are seeking information pertaining to an alleged hit and run between 10 and 11:30 p.m. Jan. 23 along Church Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
A 2008 Ford F-250 was parked next to the Turbotville Hotal when the suspect vehicle backed across Church Street and struck the driver’s side of the Ford, then fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a Dodge for an alleged vehicle code violation when the driver was determined to be in possession of illegal drugs.
Troopers said the stop occurred at 10:31 a.m. Jan. 15 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County. A 33-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man was arrested, police noted.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — State police responed to a report of a staff member assaulting a juvenile.
The alleged incident took place at 8:47 a.m. Jan. 12 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County. The victim was a 17-year-old Apollo girl.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man was charged after he allegedly failed to pay for merchandise from Walmart.
The alleged incident took place at 5:05 p.m. Dec. 30 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. The 41-year-old man was not named.
Receiving stolen property
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Once the vehicle was located, Tyler Burns, 24, of Williamsport, was taken into custody. Charges are being handled through Tiadahgton Valley Regional Police.
Criminal mischief
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged the mailbox of a Mifflinburg man and fled the scene.
Troopers said the incident took place between 1 and 9 a.m. Jan. 23 at 12815 Old Turnpike Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Damage to the mailbox of Jesse Martin, 28, was estimated at $40.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Nicole Seidel, 32, of Shamokin, 12 months probation with restrictive conditions, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Enrique Estrada, 24, of Northumberland, $25 fine plus costs for a high beam violation; six months probation with restrictive conditions including 60 days on house arrest, $500 fine plus costs, 12-month driver’s license suspension for DUI.
• Danielle Avellino, 26, of Marion Heights, 20 months to four years in SCI-Muncy, 232 days credit for time served for DUI.
• Cajun L. Sweitzer, 32, of Mount Carmel, one to three years in state prison, 78 days credit for time served for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Jerrith Carr, 23, of Philadelphia, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• David Rodriguez-Reyes, 47, of Coal Township, nine to 23 months in county jail, one-year probation, 20 months credit for time served for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; six to 23 months in county jail, 13 months credit for time served for unsworn falsification; 9 to 23 months in county jail, one-year probation, 20 months credit for time served for another count of possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Cebilio Santos, 23, of Sunbury, 234 days time served to 23 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs for criminal trespass; two years’ probation, $50 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Alexsis Peterson, 46, of Turbotville, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Matthew Furr, 41, of Sunbury, protection from abuse order extended for an additional year, $300 fine plus costs for stalking/harassment.
• Samantha Kelley, 33, of Northumberland, three years probation with restrictive conditions including house arrest for one year; 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Morgan Karge, 36, of Sunbury, three years probation with restrictive conditions including house arrest for 90 days, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Eric Shaffer, 42, of Sunbury, three years probation with restrictive conditions including house arrest for 90 days, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Matthew Dimm, 29, of Watsontown, $25 fine plus costs for failing to providing information and render aid; three years’ probation with restrictive conditions including house arrest for one year, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine costs for DUI.
• Ronald Hartranft, 41, of Coal Township, two to five years in state prison for failing to register as a sexual offender under Megan’s Law, $50 fine plus costs.
• Marcus Gallagher, 45, of Kulpmont, $300 fine plus costs for indirect criminal contempt.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Sarina N. Hoover, 27, of Mifflinburg, waived misdemeanor allegations of receiving stolen property and retail theft under-ring to court.
• Jacob M. Bowersox, 26, of Mifflinburg, waived misdemeanor allegations of receiving stolen property and retail theft under-ring to court.
• James A. Barnard Jr., 19, of Cincinnati, Ohio, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, DUI minor, DUI controlled substance combination alcohol, drugs and DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 to court. Summary counts pf purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor and one-way roadways, rotary traffic island to court.
• Linton Hooper, 52, of Pahokee, Fla., waived a misdemeanor theft by deception false impression count to court.
Summary trial
• A count of carry false identification card minor file Eugene P. Ziemba, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
Union County Deed transfers
• Gregory A. Hackenberg, Barbara B. Hackenburg, Jeffrey L. Hackenbuerg, Vicki L. Hackenberg, Jill M. Smith, Jill H. Smith, Danny J. Smith to Keith L. Sawyer, Kimberly S. Sawyer, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Jerry Wayne Murray estate to T3 Martin Construction and Home Maintenance LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $56,000.
• John H. Rein, Sharon H. Rein, Sharon Housekneckt to John H. Rein, Sharon H. Rein, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lena B. Bachman, William N. Stoyko to Lindsey R. Miller, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott M. Smolleck, Lori A. Smolleck to Vanessa Coffman, Kirby Coffman, propety in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Nicholas T. Goff, Debra H. Goff to Nicholas T. Goff trustee, Debra H. Goff trustee, Goff family income only protector trust, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jarred Richard Wilson Fry, Lauren D. Fry to Jarred R.W. Fry, Lauren D. Fry, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• John M. Ficks IV estate, Kathy Ficks administrator to Kathy Ficks, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Laurie A. Glowatski to William H. Meyer, Brittany E. Meyer, property in Union Township, $364,000.
• Donald S. Roarty to Laurie A. Glowatski, property in East Buffalo Township, $197,000.
• John K. Lyons to Joseph F. Meehan, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Joanne K. Lyons by agent, Andrew D. Lyons agent, Andrew D. Lyons, Susan K. Lyons to Joseph F. Meehan, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Mark W. Rabuck, Lisa A. Rabuck to Integrity Land Inc., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• William F. Petry, Linda K. Petry to Brian D. Timms, Diane DeLisi Timms to Brian D. Timms, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Christos C. Evangelou to Raymond Beachy, Rachel N. Beachy, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Steven J. Wagner, Cindy S. Wagner to Anthony J. Wagner, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Lawrence E. Putterman, Roberta D. Putterman to Scott J. Bonomo, Elizabeth A. Bonomo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Scott W. Vaughan trustee, Rachel S. Vaughan trustee, Gray Vista Retreat Land trustee to Scott W. Vaughan trustee, Rachel S. Vaughan trustee, Gray Vista Land trustee, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Keith G. Bilger,Donna L. Bilger to Keith G. Bilger, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Thomas P. Hurwitz, Pamela A. Hurwitz to Lukasz Chebes, Christa Rambert, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jean M. Ruhl, Jean M. Ruhl executor, Geroge A. Ruhl estate, Jean M. Ruhl trustee, Ethel D. Ruhl estate to Eleanor W. Rawitz, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jonathan R. Yoder, Yvonne A. Yoder to Allan L. Kistler, Tamara J. Kistler, property in Kelly Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.