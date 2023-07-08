MIFFLINBURG — Part of the process of hosting out-of-town visitors often includes showing them around the landmarks and establishments that highlight the best of what a place has to offer, so when a friend came to Selinsgrove to visit and Adam and Melissa Hansell, they already had a clear idea of where they wanted to take him for dinner late Sunday afternoon: The Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.
“When I checked the weather forecast that day on my app, it said, hey, there’s probably going to be some rain,” said Adam, who teaches physics at Susquehanna University.
“It looked like it could storm, like a little summer storm,” added Melissa. “Having lived in New Jersey in the mountains for a long time, I was like, tornadoes wouldn’t really happen here.”
On route to the brewery, a tornado warning popped up on Adam’s phone. But because he was using GPS to navigate, he didn’t see it. Even the sound of the emergency siren didn’t necessarily trigger any alarm bells.
“There was a siren going off pretty loudly as we were driving through Mifflinburg,” said Melissa. “We were like, huh, that’s kind of weird. It was quite loud and there wasn’t anyone around.”
It was only when they pulled into the parking lot and made their way to the front door that they were alerted to the news of the impending tornado.
“There was a car leaving the parking lot and someone poked their head out and said, ‘Hey, there’s a tornado coming. They’re all heading down to the basement,’” said Adam.
The couple and their out-of-town friend decided that the basement of the brewery was likely a safer bet than hopping back into the car, so they continued on inside. Despite the storm bearing down on them, the interior of the Rusty Rail was surprisingly relaxed.
“Once we got in, there were maybe a couple people still at the bar trying to finish their drinks. For the most part, everyone was just funneling in a line through the kitchen,” said Adam.
“It was very calm and orderly,” added Melissa. “It didn’t feel like an emergency. It just felt kind of like we were going on a tour.”
Along with 60 other patrons and staff, the Hansells filed down into the basement to wait for the tornado to pass. Groups of people huddled around their phones, checking for updates on the weather. Some finished drinks they had carried down with them from the bar. One person played music from their phone.
“It didn’t really feel like there was anything wrong. It was kind of neat being in the basement of such a historical building,” said Melissa.
The emergency warning ended about 5 minutes after they had entered the basement, but they remained down there for an extra 20 minutes, just to be safe. Once it seemed like they were in the clear, they all traveled up from the basement and back into the brewery. Then, as if there had been no tornado at all, they went to the front of the restaurant and got in line for a table.
“There were quite a few people that lined up to be seated,” said Adam. “It seemed like we weren’t the only people who had just shown up.”
They had dinner, drinks, and even grabbed a six pack for the road.
“It’s definitely not something you experience everyday,” said Melissa. “I really commend the staff. They just kept everything so orderly and calm.”
The National Weather Service in State College later confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Union County during Sunday's storms.
