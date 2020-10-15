MILTON — The Borough of Milton is taking steps to potentially open its community pool for the summer 2021 season.
At the recommendation of Borough Manager Jess Novinger, council on Wednesday voted to spend not more than $7,500 to make the minimum repairs needed to potentially open the pool in 2021.
The pool was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and repairs needed to the facility.
Novinger on Wednesday said given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic she felt it would be best to only make the minimum repairs necessary to operate the pool in 2021. When the borough assesses the situation with the pandemic in 2021, she said council can better determine what repairs and upgrades to make to the facility in future years.
She said the bare minimum repairs will be completed by the Department of Public Works and center around replacing leaking pipes and a cracked skimmer.
“This is what we need to do to get things open and functional for 2021,” she said.
Novinger stressed that the borough preliminarily plans to open the pool next summer as long as there’s not a resurgence of COVID-19 or any other unforeseen circumstances which may prevent the pool from opening.
Rob Jones, a volunteer with the Milton Community Pool Association, attended Wednesday’s meeting and thanked council for voting to make the minimum repairs with the goal of opening the pool next summer.
Jones also announced that an anonymous individual from the community has pledged to donate $30,000 to be put toward repairs to the pool.
Upon Novinger’s recommendation, council approved contracting Lexipol — a company that focuses on police policy manuals — to update and maintain the Milton Police Department’s manuals through the end of 2021.
Novinger said Lexipol will be paid $783 for its work for the remainder of 2020, and $4,750 for 2021. She recommended moving forward with this step in place of purchasing body cams for officers as she said the borough will receive a 10% discount on its police insurance policy.
Novinger did not have a dollar figure on the savings available at the meeting as she told council she needs to confirm if it will be a discount on just the insurance on the department, or on the borough’s overall insurance policy.
Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said a representative from Lexipol will work hand-in-hand with the department to customize its policies. The company will also provide regular updates as legislation is enacted which requires the department to update its policies.
“There are some (policies) that haven’t been reviewed in a considerable amount of time,” Zettlemoyer said. “This will allow us, at the end of (2021), to be up to a nationally accredited standard.”
Locally, Zettlemoyer said police departments in Northumberland and Mahoning Township use Lexipol’s services.
Mayor Ed Nelson thanked council for voting to utilize Lexipol’s services.
“This will benefit council, the police department and the community,” Nelson said.
Council also approved taking over ownership of the .23-acre Rotary Park, located next to the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge, from The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), pending final approval of all legal paperwork by borough Solicitor Robert Benion. TIME will hold an easement on the site so that Rotary Park will remain in place as part of TIME’s Milton Historic Downtown Walking Tour.
Following the meeting, Novinger explained that the land is currently owned by Vince Stein Inc.
According to Novinger, Stein is deceased and the site is up for sheriff sale due to unpaid property taxes.
She said an individual from the community will be purchasing the land and donating it to TIME in order for the site to be transferred to the borough.
