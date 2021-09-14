WATSONTOWN — Since the beginning of 2019, the work of Sgt. Tim Kiefaber with K-9 Mariska has resulted in $12,000 worth of drugs being taken off the streets, and $22,000 in drug money being seized.
For his work with Mariska, Kiefaber was presented during Monday’s Watsontown Borough Council meeting with a Letter of Commendation from Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite.
“We are proud,” Witherite said. “Tim has worked tirelessly on the K-9 project. He puts in tons of extra time and hours that he does not get paid for. We are proud of what he has done.”
Since early 2019, when Mariska started her work being handled by Kiefaber as the department’s drug-detection dog, Mariska has been deployed 60 different times. The deployments have occurred both in Watsontown and in surrounding municipalities.
According to Kiefaber, 22 criminal arrests have been made as a result of Mariska’s work. Two illegal firearms have been taken off the streets.
Of the $22,000 in drug money seized, Kiefaber said $15,000 was found in a neighboring municipality where he and Mariska were called to assist officers. Kiefaber noted that case remains under investigation and charges have not yet been filed.
He also provided a breakdown of the drugs taken off the streets as a result of Mariska’s deployments. Those figures include: 3/4 pounds of marijuana, 43 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of heroin, 20 grams of methamphetamine and hundreds of pills.
“That’s the goal of the program,” Kiefaber said. “The goal of this program has always been to take dangerous drugs off the street.”
He and Witherite noted the program is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, and operates entirely on donations.
Since its inception, Witherite said $115,000 in cash and in-kind contributions have been made to the program.
Of that, Kiefaber said $50,000 has been cash donations. In addition, $55,000 worth of equipment has been donated to the program, including a patrol car funded by Moran Industries.
Kiefaber said $10,000 worth of donations to the program have been made in the form of dog food from Purina and the cost of veterinary bills covered by Susquehanna Trail Animal Hospital and the Animal Emergency Center.
“This wouldn’t be possible without the support of the public and council,” Kiefaber said.
Ongoing financial support of the program is needed. Checks can be made out to the Watsontown Police Department K-9 Project and dropped off at the police station on Main Street.
“Being the third year of the program, some of the equipment will need replaced soon,” Kiefaber said.
He noted that equipment such as leashes and collars are becoming worn and will need to be replaced.
While Kiefaber was recognized for his work with the program, he also presented council with a plaque thanking it for its support of the project.
Witherite presented council with a plaque thanking it for allowing Sampson, his horse, to serve as a representative of the department.
Since 2017, Witherite said Sampson has represented the department at 48 different events. He presented the plaque to Janet Rump, who is no longer on council but was president in 2017. Dennis Confer, who was also involved in launching Sampson’s role with the force, also accepted.
Rump then presented the plaque to current President Greg Miller.
In business actions, council approved the Warrior Run High School to hold its homecoming parade Thursday, Oct. 14, along Main Street. The parade will form at 5:30 p.m. at the former Watsontown Elementary School building, and move at 6:30.
Along with approving the parade, council also granted permission for the school to hold a bonfire that day in the borough. The location of the bonfire will be determined.
Council met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting to discuss real estate matters.
