Kaufman announces bid for 83rd District House seat

WILLIAMSPORT — Ann Kaufman has announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for State Representative in the 83rd House District.
The 83rd District is currently represented by Jeff Wheeland, who recently announced his retirement.
Kaufman, a lifelong resident of Lycoming County, is the daughter of a small business owner and registered nurse, granddaughter of local factory workers, and has nearly a decade of experience in public service.
Kaufman, a graduate of St. John Neumann Regional Academy in Williamsport, Misericordia University and the University of Pittsburgh, is known throughout the 83rd District from her work with Congressman Fred Keller and former Congressman Tom Marino. She currently serves as Keller’s district director and previously worked as a district representative for Marino.
“I am blessed to have such incredible mentors in Congressmen Keller and Marino when it comes to how to be a public servant,” Kauffman said. “Fighting for conservative principles and for the issues that affect the daily lives of residents is what I have been doing for years and what I will continue to do in Harrisburg.”
Kaufman said that her campaign will focus on a few key issues: Promoting job and economic growth to provide greater opportunity for working people; ensuring election integrity to protect our democracy; improving Pennsylvania’s education system to best prepare children for success; ensuring fiscal discipline in government to protect people’s tax dollars; supporting law enforcement to promote public safety; and, preserving pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-Constitutional values.
Kaufman is an active member and volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Montoursville, and gives her time as a volunteer with the American Red Cross and 4-H.
She currently serves as the vice chair of the Lycoming County Republican Committee and on the Williamsport/Lycoming County Council of Republican Women. She is also the former treasurer of the Pennsylvania Young Republicans.
