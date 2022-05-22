Poultry workshops
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension’s poultry team will offer two research-based workshops on poultry welfare practices.
“Animal Welfare Impact on High-Quality Poultry Processing” will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College.
Designed for processing plant supervisors, producers, slaughterhouse owners, on-farm production managers and animal welfare professionals, the workshop will address practices that ensure well-being of poultry in relation to meat product quality. The session will cover: improved meat quality links to animal welfare and care on farm; proper handling of poultry before, during and after transport to the processing plant; value of audit results in identifying improvements affecting meat quality; and product quality impacts of conditions in poultry housing.
A two-day workshop, “Poultry Welfare Officer Certification Training,” will occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.
This workshop is intended for live production managers, animal welfare professionals, processing plant supervisors and slaughterhouse employees. Taught by a specialist from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, the event will cover proven poultry handling and processing practices in a practical, interactive format, according to organizers.
Participants may register for either workshop through May 31. For the two-day workshop, registration covers lunches and complimentary access to the half-day workshop. A buffet lunch is included with registration for the half-day workshop.
More information about the event series is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/animal-welfare-training.
