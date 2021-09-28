TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District school board is seeking competitive bids in order to move forward with the potential construction of a field house at the district’s under-renovation athletic stadium.
During a meeting held Monday evening, the board denied a series of change orders which appeared on the agenda related to the construction of a field house. The denied orders included $490,000 for plumbing, $180,000 for HVAC, $348,000 for electrical and a general construction order with an amount that did not appear on the agenda.
After denying the change orders, the board authorized the administration to seek competitive bids for the construction of a field house.
Ground was broken in late March on a $28.7 million project to build a 99,000-square-foot elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, and to renovate the stadium.
Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, in June presented conceptual drawings of a proposed field house which could be added to the project. At that time, he proposed presenting construction documents to contractors working on the project to come back with the cost of adding a field house.
During a board committee session held earlier this month, Bell said those costs have came back at $3 million, “much higher than” expected.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer on Monday said the board still believes a field house needs to be built. However, he said the project must take place in a fiscally responsible manner.
Board member Jennifer Meule offered similar sentiments, while praising the contractors currently working at the facility.
“We are completely appreciative of the work being done,” she said. “The quality of the workmanship has been fantastic.
“We have to be as fiscally responsible as possible… and open up the bid process.”
In addition to awarding a $20.58 million contract for general construction to eciConstruction, the board earlier this year awarded the following contracts for the elementary construction, and stadium renovation, project: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, of Williamsport, $3.4 million.
In other business, the board on Monday approved:
• The following retirements and resignations: Linda Weinger, high school custodian; Rebekah DeLong, athletic/guidance secretary; and Shannon Brown, high school autism support.
• Hiring: Taylor Moser, elementary cafeteria, $10 per hour; Brian Shaffer, eighth grade girls basketball coach, $2,865; and Corey Dufrene, seventh grade girls basketball coach, $2,340.
• Transferring Tricia Shaffer from elementary secretary to high school guidance and athletic secretary.
• The 11th and 12th grade AP History classes to visit Washington, D.C., Sunday, Nov. 21.
Henry Cieslukowski, a third-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting. A 20-minute executive session was held in the middle of the meeting to discuss legal matters.
Board members JJ Lyons and Linda Shupp were absent from the meeting. It was noted that Lyons had work commitments, while Shupp is recovering from a recent illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.