WILLIAMSPORT — A free Penn State Extension webinar scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. Wed. Jan. 19 will feature Timothy L. Yarrington, a Pennsylvania College of Technology’s brewing and fermentation science instructor.
“Managing Bitterness When Pursuing Significant Hop Flavor and Aroma in the Brew House,” coordinated by PennState Berks, has already registered nearly 100 viewers.
Yarrington’s presentation will explore strategies for achieving full hop flavor and aroma in hot wort while keeping bitterness intensity aligned with stylistic targets. He says while cold-side hopping is attracting a lot of attention, understanding the art and science of hot-side hopping can make the difference when pursuing well-balanced, well-structured recipe design for more traditional beer styles.
The webinar is geared toward hop growers interested in engaging brewers, moderately advanced to advanced hobby brewers, aspiring commercial brewers and active commercial brewers lacking formal brewing education.
Yarrington graduated from the Master Brewers Program at the American School for Malting and Brewing Science and Technology, University of California, Davis, and passed the Institute of Brewing and Distilling Associate Membership Examination. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife science from Penn State.
Yarrington is founding brewer, head of brewing operations and brewmaster at Elk Creek Café + Ale Works, in Millheim.
Although the webinar is free, registration is required and can be accessed by searching “brewing” on the Penn State Extension website (extension.psu.edu).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.