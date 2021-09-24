LEWISBURG — Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisement, Evangelical Community Hospital is offering third dose boosters for patients who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in late August.
Individuals eligible include those who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, are six months past their second dose, and: Are 65 and older; are 50 and older with underlying medical conditions; are 18- to 49-years-old with underlying medical conditions that puts them at a higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19; and are 18- to 64-years-old with an increased risk of exposure and transmission due to jobs in an occupational or institutional setting.
Evangelical does not currently offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine and those who received the Moderna vaccine are not eligible for third dose boosters at this time according to the CDC, unless they are moderately to severely immunocompromised with the second dose being a minimum of 28 days ago.
Those wishing to begin the vaccination process or who have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and meet eligibility for third dose boosters should call 570-522-4530 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment or fill out a request for vaccine form at www.evanhospital.com/virus.
Patients should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card, insurance card, and photo ID to their booster appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.