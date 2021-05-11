MILTON — Enthusiasm is running high in Milton as the community prepares to host the first beer festival within a 50-mile radius since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Tickets are now on sale for the Milton Beer Fest, to be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in the area of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.
Proceeds from the event will benefit The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
TIME board President Amanda Bradley and Vice President Vanessa Venios-Antanitis said they breathed a collective sigh of relief when Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on gathering would be dropped at the end of May.
While the two said the festival has a capacity limit of 1,500 and would’ve been able to move forward regardless, they said the lifting of restrictions gives them added comfort that the event will be safe, and successful.
Bradley said those who attend will still be encouraged to mask and practice social distancing.
Venios-Antanitis said this will be the fourth year for the festival, with the first being held in 2017. The festival was unable to be held last year due to the pandemic.
With 50 beer, wine and spirits vendors already signed up to participate, and numerous individuals inquiring about tickets, Venios said excitement is running high for the festival.
“We’ve never had a response like we’re having this year,” she said. “We are the first beer festival (since the onset of the pandemic), within probably a 50-mile radius.”
Vendors from as far away as State College, Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre will be participating.
Guy McCarty, brewery director at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, said the business has participated in the Milton Beer Fest each year it’s been held.
The brewing company traditionally showcases some of its limited-edition brews at the festival.
“It’s one of our favorite beer festivals,” McCarty said of Milton’s event. “It’s one of the better beer festivals we go to, with the energy, the music.”
Buzz Meachum, a volunteer with TIME, is coordinating the music for the festival.
“We’re going to run (music) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Meachum said. “It all begins with Milltown Blues.”
A 1960s rock band which Meachum is part of, Odyssey, will also perform, as well as the Ann Kerstetter Band.
“It will be a pretty solid lineup,” Meachum said, adding that everything from blues to classic rock will be featured.
Those attending the festival must be 21 or older, Venios-Antanitis said.
“We work very closely with the borough and the Milton Police Department to make sure this is a safe event,” she said.
If all available 1,500 tickets are sold, Venios said $60,000 will be raised to support TIME.
“One year, we sold out within a couple of weeks (of tickets going on sale),” Venios-Antanitis said, adding that the capacity for the event was able to be extended that year.
Tickets for the event, which are $40 each, can be purchased online at miltonpabeerfest.com.
