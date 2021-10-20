LEWISBURG — The courtyard near the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center was the site of an expo of a kind on Tuesday.
Pennie, the state health care marketplace, sponsored what was billed as the Health Equity Tour. It was facilitated by Harrisburg YMCA personnel with support by local staff.
Amy Jacobs, of the Harrisburg YMCA, said the tour was meant to link people with health-related resources. To date, the tour had been to nearly 40 of the state’s counties with plans to visit the remaining 27 counties soon.
“We love connecting with the local community members and visiting the local YMCAs in the counties,” Jacobs said. “It’s a great time to partner with other YMCAs within the state. If we are not able to partner with a YMCA location within the county, we go to a local community health system, a college campus (and) we’ve been to fall festivals.”
Jacobs said people of ages would find links to services they may need at tour stops. Representatives in Lewisburg included food distribution, bank services and health education providers. A flu shot provider, dental health educator, mental health resources and tobacco cessation information were also available.
Bonnie McDowell, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO, noted the Miller Center site was a perfect spot for an outdoor setup. McDowell added that YMCA services have been expanding to include food distributions each month at each branch.
“The old thought of a YMCA (was) that it was a place to learn how to swim and have a gym,” McDowell said. “It is so much more than that. One of the national trademark slogans is ‘The Y, It’s so Much More.’”
Social responsibility, youth development and healthy living were among the advocacy areas McDowell said the YMCA was supporting.
Dental health representatives from Geisinger offered education, nutritional information and information about fluoride application. Courtney Young and Rachel Chesney, Geisinger public health dental hygienists and Dr. Michael Halupa, were present for screenings and information.
Tina DeLong, Nurse-Family Partnership community health assistant, noted that her agency offers help to first-time moms. She said there is an income eligibility requirement and the expectant mom cannot be more than 28 weeks into a pregnancy. But the mom is paired with a registered nurse who stays with the child until they are age 2.
DeLong, who was in the Nurse-Family Partnership program when she had her son, said the nurse stays with the child for two years. She said her nurse was now her supervisor.
Transitions of PA also set up an informational table which was staffed by Heather Shnyder, education outreach specialist, and Lisa Eroh, outreach coordinator. Shnyder said trauma of domestic violence can hurt physical and mental health.
Representatives of Genentech, a pioneering biotech company, brought information about stroke awareness and breast cancer screening. Theresa Coia noted “B” for balance and “E” for eyes have been added to FAST (Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time) the well-known acronym for stroke symptoms.
Coia added that a person observing another person’s stroke symptoms should also make note of the time it is happening.
