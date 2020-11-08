LEWISBURG — Current Lewisburg Borough Council members recently contacted said reviving the Town Gown Committee could be a plus for all interests involved.
The Town Gown Committee, which has not met for several years, brought a variety of stakeholders and Bucknell University representatives together for matters of mutual interest. Talk of a reconfigured committee has occasionally arisen but not progressed.
Council President Debra Sulai, Ward 3 representative, noted the interdependence of the borough and the university.
"The well-being of our residents and businesses depends, in part, on a thriving Bucknell," Sulai observed. "Similarly, Bucknell relies on a vibrant local community to attract and retain talent."
Reviving a Town Gown Committee would compliment existing programs, Sulai said, and provide a regular mode of communication and accountability.
The COVID-19 pandemic also figured into things, Sulai said, as an ongoing effort will be needed for the sake of public health. Neighborhood activists, faith leaders and nonprofits could also offer input on topics including housing, policing, race and other concerns which arise from time to time.
Sulai, a career educator, said universities and surrounding communities have long had to deal with conflict. She referred to a 1355 riot in Oxford, England, which reportedly began with an argument over the quality of wine served in a tavern. Nearly 100 people, including more than 60 University of Oxford members were killed in three days of violence.
Sulai said the International Town-Gown Association could also provide resources, professional development and best practices for town-gown relations.
"Nationwide trends in higher education, specifically demographic changes and unsustainable cost increases, will impact Bucknell and Lewisburg in predictable ways," Sulai concluded. "Being part of that broader conversation will help our community to adapt to those trends."
Jordi Comas, Ward 2 representative and council vice president, cited "interconnected interests" between the university and the borough among incentives to bring the committee back.
"It is logical to have a standing forum to exchange ideas, enhance cooperation and innovate solutions," Comas wrote. "Only positive results can flow from a Town Gown Committee."
George Botelho, representing Ward 4, made it known he was ready move the idea forward.
"It's a very positive thing any time we can improve relationships between the borough and Bucknell University," he noted. "I would be happy to work cooperatively with the administration and staff at Bucknell in order to better the lives of everyone in our communities."
Ward 3 Councilor David Heayn, noted "without a doubt" there was a need for a timely revival of Town Gown.
"Nothing is off the table," Heayn said of what could be covered. "Bucknell is a significant stakeholder and we should work together for the benefit for both town and gown."
Heayn said good relations, mutual interests and strong personal ties between the borough and the university could overcome growing pains.
Michael Derman, Ward 1 representative, was similarly favorable. He observed that good communication was always a plus.
Derman envisioned a revived Town Gown Committee as including input from the council, residents in the campus area and university students. Residents and officials from East Buffalo Township, Bucknell faculty, staff and administration ought to be on board as well.
Among areas for committee discussion, Derman included the university's plans for future enrollment and student housing. Challenges ahead for the group would be hard to project, as Derman noted, "establishing an effective collaboration depends on the priorities of all the parties involved."
Mayor Judy Wagner and former Town Gown Committee member Kathryn Morris have each favored a Town Gown Committee revival, possibly reconfigured to address topics larger than student behavior alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.