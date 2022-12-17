MIFFLINBURG — As Gilson snow continues to rise from the ashes, it has gained strong community support. Now, a Union County business has partnered with the manufacturer to brew up a fundraiser.
Members of the Gilson Snow team were at the Rust Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg Friday to brew up a new beer to benefit the snowboard and ski company, which saw its manufacturing facility near New Berlin destroyed by a Nov. 18 fire.
Ironically both companies were founded in 2013.
The fire has since been ruled undetermined, but believed to be electrical in nature.
"Gilson is still in the process of figuring out the logistics, insurance, and what can be salvaged from the fire," said Gilson co-founder Austin Royer. "We were busting at the seams before the fire. Unfortunately, we had to lay off many of our employees, but we are doing as much as we can to support them. The team is working on finding a venue to possibly have some production up and running somewhere by this summer."
Rusty Rail held a benefit Nov. 27 designed to help Gilson rebuild following the blaze. Vanessa Venios, Gilson Snow event manager, said the company received a strong show of support from the community during that event.
During that fundraiser, a special announcement was made about a new partnership moving forward.
"Gilson and Rusty Rail have been long-time partners and during the rally Gilson saw tremendous support and wanted to continue the rally, with Rusty Rail suggesting a collaboration beer," Venios explained.
In a news release Gilson Snow co-founder and CEO Nick Gilson announced the details of the collaboration.
"We hope (the beer) will be at mountaintop resorts as well as other places this summer," said Gilson.
On Friday members, of the Gilson team joined the brewers at Rusty Rail to brew the first batch of their collaboration beer together.
Venios and Royer were joined in brewing the bear by: Rusty Rail Brewery Director Guy McCarty, Head Brewer Logan Powell, Chief Marketing Director for Gilson Andrew Mikowski and Gilson Creative Director Ryan Palmer.
Logan Powell explained the process of how malted barley, white wheat, flattened oats and rice hulls are mixed with boiling water and stirred into a mash-ton tank to start the process. The mash mixture is stirred and stirred, to help release the starches.
From the mash-ton tank, the mixture is then placed into a boil tank where even more starches are released. The tank is heated to a temperature between 145 to 155 degrees.
"We brew the beer at different temperatures depending on how dry or how sweet we want the beer to be," Powell said. " The lower the temperature, the dryer the beer, the higher the temperature the sweeter the beer will be."
From the mash-ton tank, the mixture is transferred into a boil kettle where it is cooked to release the starches further, before the mash is strained and piped into a fermentation tank. There, it is combined with yeast and hops to give the beer it's signature flavor.
"Eighty percent of the hops we use are either Citra or Mozaic hops which we purchase from the Pacific-Northwest," Powell said, "The spent grain is taken by a local farmer, who uses it for livestock feed."
In the fermentation tank, the yeast eats the starches from the grains and produces carbon dioxide and alcohol.
"For this beer we are aiming at anywhere from 4.7% to 5% alcohol by volume," Powell said, adding that a beer usually takes about 10 days from start to finish.
One batch brewed at the facility usually makes about 100 to 150 cases of beer.
"We always love working with the Rusty Rail, they have been great to work with and opening up their business for us, this is awesome," Mikowski said. "We can't say enough about a community who wants to help."
Venios said the new beer will be named Gilson Sendy IPA.
According to McCarty, the new brew will be available in early January at local distributors and at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg.
