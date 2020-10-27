DANVILLE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Geisinger Health System is temporarily restricting routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients, effective Monday, Nov. 2, until further notice.
Family and friends are encouraged to find alternatives ways of visiting, such as phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means when possible. The hospital provides iPads to family members to help make communicating with them even easier.
Clergy and doulas are part of the care team and not considered visitors.
Visitation for outpatient procedures, diagnostics and clinic appointments remains the same. Adult or pediatric patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology department may have one person accompany them, if necessary.
Exceptions noted here will still allow for visitation under special situations: Patients who are medically unstable (two designated visitors); all patients who are imminently dying (within hours to days), but who are not positive for or suspected to have COVID-19 (two visitors); Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure); delivering mothers (one support person); patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians); patients who have altered mental status, an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability or a communication barrier (two visitors); patients with disruptive behavior where a family member is key to their care (two visitors); emergency Room patients (one designated visitor); patients being discharged (one visitor to help with discharge planning).
COVID-19 unit patient visitation criteria include: COVID-positive or persons under investigation (PUI) end-of-life patients (medically unstable or imminently dying) may have:
All approved visitors must: Be 18 years of age or older and in good health; bring a form of identification; not have symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, recent loss of taste or smell or flu-like illness suggestive of COVID-19, and complete a health screening, including a temperature check, at the entrance before entry; not have active COVID-19 infection; be at least 10 days from onset of illness if they previously had COVID-19 infection; wear a Level 1 mask or their own close-fitting cloth masks at all times (gaiters are acceptable, but bandannas and other loose cloths are not) and cover tracheostomies (e.g., with cloth, gauze, a second mask); respect social distancing guidelines of 6 feet from all others; wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering and after leaving a patient’s room; use the same entrance for entry into and exit from the hospital; and identify themselves and stay in designated areas (not travel throughout the facility).
For more information, visit Geisinger.org/coronavirus.
