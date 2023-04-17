LEWISBURG — A final resting place in Lewisburg is marking a milestone.
The Lewisburg Cemetery Association will mark the 175th anniversary of the cemetery with a tour to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, beginning at the cemetery chapel, located on the corner of South Seventh and St. George streets.
Association President Nancy Neuman has been leading cemetery tours for the past decade.
“There were about 50 people taking part in the tour last year,” said Neuman.
The cemetery was established in 1848 by prominent local citizens and officially chartered by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It was once on the outskirts of Lewisburg, during an era when the town was rapidly developing.
Laid out in meandering lanes, its original design is an example of the rural cemetery movement that was in vogue in the United States and England in the mid-19th century. Rural cemeteries served as public parks, where ordinary citizens could enjoy peaceful, pastoral settings at a time of significant urban growth.
After the Lewisburg Cemetery opened, downtown churches and outlying cemeteries disinterred graves and moved them to the new cemetery. As a result, many early settlers of Union County, including Revolutionary War and War of 1812 veterans, were among those whose graves were moved to the Lewisburg Cemetery.
“It was a trend in the 1800s to move bodies out of town due to disease,” Neuman said. “The churches downtown ran out of room as the borough started to expand immensely so the downtown churches moved their bodies up here. Also in 1919, some families of the Buffalo Crossroads Church moved them here as well. Hundreds of graves were moved from downtown, including those from the Presbyterian and Lutheran churches.”
In 1899, a stone chapel was erected. It is rented for special occasions such as weddings and memorial services. In front of the chapel is a columbarium with a fountain, garden, and benches.
The veterans section on the chapel road was initially set aside for veterans of the Civil War.
A mausoleum for above-ground burials was built in 2009 near the cemetery entrance.
The tour will highlight leaders who organized the cemetery and their contemporaries whose contributions to the community are still noteworthy. On the tour are business and professional leaders, early settlers, inventors, politicians, and the Lewisburg gentleman who achieved fame in San Francisco under an assumed name until his new life came to an abrupt end.
“The man who went to San Fransisco was named Paul Geddes,” Neuman explained. “Geddes’ family was prominent in the area and he married Henretta Fredricks, who bore him four children. As the story goes, in 1840 Geddes was sent to Philadelphia to bring back money for the Northumberland bank. Not all the money came back and Geddes had mysteriously disappeared.”
According to Neuman, he went to San Francisco and started using the name Talbot H. Green.
“He became a very wealthy businessman in San Fransisco where they named Green Street after him and it remains there today,” Neuman said. “Geddes married a woman in San Francisco who bore him a son. Eventually, someone from Lewisburg recognized Geddes and identified him while he was running for mayor of San Fransisco.”
He returned to Lewisburg at around 1855, Neuman said.
“He was gone for 15 years and had to reacquaint himself with his children here,” Neuman recounted. “His second wife eventually divorced him and remarried.”
The first president of the cemetery was attorney George Funston Miller, who served from 1848 until his death in 1885. Miller was a member of the U.S. House from 1865 to 1869, a trustee of Bucknell, and president of the Lewisburg and Mifflinburg Turnpike Company.
Miller was succeeded as cemetery president by Thomas Beaver, wealthy owner of the Iron Works in Danville. He donated the iron fence along the front of the cemetery, endowed the Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church in Lewisburg and the Thomas Beaver Free Library in Danville.
Over the span of 175 years, the cemetery has grown from 6 to 38 acres and offers a wide range of burial services. It provides a recreational, park-like space that daily visitors use to walk and enjoy the tranquility of a peaceful space, just as originally planned.
It also is a learning opportunity for Bucknell and high school students who conduct research assignments in a site that is rich with history and art.
“Some professors from Bucknell have asked their students to do a study of the death dates in the cemetery to try and get an understanding of pandemics back then,” Neuman said. “Others come to study the beautiful art of some of the monuments.”
The cemetery has historical figures from inventors, to war heroes, and the cemetery includes four major league baseball players the most notable Christy Mathewson.
If you plan to attend the tour, Neuman recommends dressing for the weather and wearing comfortable shoes.
