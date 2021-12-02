LEWISBURG — Features of Lewisburg Late Night Shoppers will not be limited to gift items, apparel, housewares and home furnishings.
The Scratching Post, Lewisburg’s “cat cafe,” will be open until 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at 230 Market St. Lewisburg. Visitors will be encouraged to play with the current feline residents in a relaxed and home-like atmosphere.
Angela Brouse, co-founder of The Scratching Post, added that discounts would be offered on apparel. Volunteers were planning to decorate the front windows. The adoption process of a long-term companion could also begin as the site is an adoption platform.
The Scratching Post would be joined by many of Lewisburg’s other downtown businesses in a return to a traditional form of Late Night Shoppers.
Businesses were open limited times on a series of nights in 2020.
For 2021, The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) encouraged families to come downtown to shop, enjoy some food and perhaps be surprised by what is seen and heard. Live music and story readings were among the attractions planned.
“Elf,” the first of a series of family movies offered at no charge, will be screened at 7 p.m. at The Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. The screening is sponsored by Brookside Homes.
Santa will be making an appearance and visiting with children starting at 5 p.m. The White Silo, 323 Market St.
Rock ‘n Read to benefit the Donald Heiter Community Center will be ongoing, piped via public address from both Jordanna Adams and Barnes and Noble along Market Street.
Pasta sauce will be for sale from the front of the Open Discourse Coalition at Third and Market streets. It will benefit The Public Library for Union County.
Among businesses offering attractions, Laurel Limb at 15 N. Fifth St. would be demonstrating use of blocks and blankets for all levels of yoga practice. Specials on yoga mats and props would also be available.
Black Dog Jewelers, Champion Shoe, Champion in Motion and Purity Candy were among the many businesses with specials on the night of late shopping.
Elizabeth’s, An American Bistro, announced that from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, the purchase of a gift card would include homemade biscotti and free hot chocolate.
Also through Friday, Bella’s Salon on North Fifth Street would offer retail products at 25% off. The purchase of a $50 gift certificate would also come with a $10 gift certificate at no charge.
