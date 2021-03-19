MIFFLINBURG — “Equity” was the subject of debate seemingly more than ever in the last 12 months.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel of the Mifflinburg Area School District, said the term has become a buzzword. He said public sentiment regarding equity may not necessarily be the same as that of an educational institution.
For the school district, applying the concept starts with acceptance of some basic facts.
“Equity is about creating a most fair opportunity for our students to get what they can out of our system,” Lichtel said. “It begins with a recognition that different individuals and different groups have different needs.”
Lichtel acknowledged that institutions, such as public schools, have long been driven by a “one-size fits all” approach. Models for policy put in play were expected to work “for most.”
“In a world of greater equity, we come to recognize they individuals for whom that doesn’t work,” Lichtel said. “(They) may need additional supports or additional help in order to access the same opportunities.”
Being “marginalized” starts with the person who for one reason or another feels they do not fit the common mold. Race has been cited as a factor in “marginalization.”
“This year we have seen a lot of racial tension,” Lichtel said. “At every level on up to the national and federal levels we have seen the racial tension grow.”
Lichtel said the topic of equity may not only provide an avenue to fight racism, but also a way to look at the burden of other people who believe they are “on the outside” looking in.
“It leads us as an institution to ask ourselves what practices do we have in place that contribute to the marginalization of individuals,” Lichtel said. “We don’t want alienate people.”
A district Equity Team was formed earlier this school year, Lichtel said. It was done with the help of a district school psychologist and is still a work in progress.
The team is still in its early stages.
“There is some concern that we are not moving fast enough or that we have not made sweeping changes,” he said. “But the initial stages of the formation of this team have to do with defining what we are trying to accomplish as an institution and examining our own practices.”
Areas in need of assessment would not necessarily be visible.
“Our own behaviors come under examination,” Lichtel said. “We come to recognize that, ‘I don’t want to be racist, but there may be aspects of my everyday behavior that could offend people without me even knowing I am doing that.’”
Books in district libraries were areas where a new awareness was being applied. Lichtel said many volumes could be described as appealing to a largely rural and often “white” environment.
“Those who don’t fit that mold may not like the selection of the books in our library,” he said. “We need to look at creating a more diverse offering there.”
English and reading teachers have also proposed changes to literature they are using not only to recognize more diverse groups but also to expose students to a wider range of literature.
The Equity Team, a catalyst for change, would by necessity be subject to change itself. About 40 people attended the first meeting, a number which Lichtel said was encouraging. Building-level clusters followed at a subsequent meeting.
Lichtel said parents may soon be sought for input via a flier or email. But he stressed that the team was not designed to be a group driving a radical agenda or for choosing sides in an argument.
“That is really not going to be the direction we want to take,” Lichtel said. “We want to be methodical, we want to engage in all members so we can wort together towards the goal of educating our young people.”
Lichtel added that families seeking resolutions to specific problems may want to take up such matters with teachers, administrators or the superintendent. They may find the outcome or explanation they seek more quickly than at a board meeting.
