LAURELTON — Delgrosso's/Marianna's hoagies and pizzas are now available for purchase as a fundraiser for the Union County West End Library.
Available for order are 14” hoagies which include Italian, all American, ham, ham club, roast beef, turkey, turkey on wheat, traditional and cheese. Pizzas are 12” and include pepperoni, white, cheese, meat supreme and primo deluxe.
Pizzas can be frozen and heat well in the oven.
Orders are being accepted through 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Orders can be picked up after 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
The funds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs. Programming enables the community to experience and learn from knowledgeable presenters.
To place an order or for more information visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road in Laurelton or call 570-922-4773.
