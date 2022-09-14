Mifflinburg YMCA announces fall youth programs

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg YMCA has announced the start of its 2022 fall youth programs, STRIDE and Teen Leaders Club.
STRIDE is a fitness and running program for children in grades 3 through 5. The program encourages kids to exhibit excellence in character in all aspects of their lives, make healthy choices, and build confidence by leading them through a curriculum that incorporates discussion, team building activities, games and fun running workouts that build endurance so they can successfully complete a 5k at the end of the season. The team meets from 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School. Trained coaches will meet the children immediately after school.
