LEWISBURG — Legislators, PennDOT and local officials were thanked last week after Gov. Tom Wolf announced that portions of $47.8 million in Multimodal Transportation Fund grants were awarded locally.
David Hassenplug, Kelly Township supervisor chair, said his township's $1.06 million grant will be put toward replacing a well-traveled intersection with a traffic circle. A 30% match by the township, more than $300,000, was required.
It's projected the traffic circle, long-envisioned for JPM Road and Hospital Drive, will be a safety measure at an intersection plagued by tricky angles and heavy use. It is now controlled by stop signs on all four approaches.
Hassenplug added the turnaround time for the grant was actually less than expected. Township engineers are now designing the project.
East Buffalo Township (EBT) received a $518,371 grant for signaling improvements to the area of Route 45 and Fairground Road. It will include upgrades to the traffic signal at the intersection and an "advance signal" for the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail crossing nearby.
Jim Knight, EBT supervisor chair, noted the existing traffic signal and support structure does not meet current PennDOT design standards.
EBT provided a $156,200 match.
