DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold an “Adopt Your Valentine” special Feb. 11 through Feb. 20.
All cats and kittens can be adopted for $14 each. All dogs can be adopted for $40 each. Cats are usually $85 and kittens are normally $150. Dog adoption fees range from $150 to $300.
Cats, kittens and dogs will be neutered and or spayed, up to date on their shots, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped for identification.
Cats and kittens will have a gift bag and a large food sample, while dogs will come with a treat bag and a large food sample.
Adoption appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. To make an appointment, call 570-275-0340.
