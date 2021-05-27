State Police At Selinsgrove Fleeing and eluding
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man allegedly led police on a short pursuit when troopers attempted to stop his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:47 p.m. May 19 along Route 104, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Police said Robert Eichman stopped his vehicle and fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was committed to Snyder County prison on unrelated warrants, police reported.
Harassment
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — A family disturbance over a dog led to the arrest of a Port Trevorton man and woman, police said.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 12:30 and 12:47 p.m. May 18 along Grubbs Church Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
The 42-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were charged after a family dog was unintentionally struck by a vehicle in the driveway, police reported.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Beaver Springs woman was deceived into providing a $500 Walmart gift card to a scam artist, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at noon May 21 along Back Mountain Road, Spring Township, Snyder County. Troopers said no governmental agencies and very few businesses accept or request payment in the form of gift cards, and that individuals should be wary of unsolicited internet or telephone contacts from unknown parties.
State Police at Stonington Prohibited offensive weapons
COAL TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man was arrested for DUI, possession and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon following a traffic stop at 11:47 p.m. April 29 in the 1 block of Carson Street, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Elijah Long, 21, was arrested after a 2001 Dodge was stopped, police noted.
DUI
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin man has been charged after a 2021 Nissan was stopped at 12:03 p.m. April 19 along Route 61 and West Valley Avenue, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Michael Akers, 43, has been charged with DUI.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Dallas man is under investigation for DUI following a one-vehicle rollover crash at 6:18 p.m. May 13 along Route 118, east of Peischel HIll Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Albert J. Miller was traveling east in a 2013 Subaru Forester when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled multiple times. Miller sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted, but refused transported.
The crash remains under investigation.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A South Carolina man was found to be under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop, police noted.
A 2018 Infiniti Q60 was stopped at 12:50 a.m. March 28 along I-180 eastbound, Wiliamsport, Lycoming County, troopers reported. Matthew Temple, 36, of Greenville, S.C., was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology testing.
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers allegedly found a male to be under the influence of alcohol after stopping a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado at 2:16 a.m. April 10 along Cansfields Lane and Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Charges are pending.
DUI crash
BASTRESS TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was charged after she showed signs of impairment following a one-vehicle crash at 11:11 p.m. March 27 along Route 654, Bastress Township, Lycoming County.
The 42 year old, who was not named, crashed a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, police noted.
Motorcycle vs. vehicle (injury)
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore motorcyclist sustained minor injuries when he crashed into the rear of a vehicle at 1:10 p.m. May 22 along Route 220 south, east of Front Street, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Bryan R. Yost, 26, of Jersey Shore, was traveling west on a 2017 Honda African when it struck the rear driver-side bumper of a GMC LLV driven by Natalie J. Avery, 38, of Williamsport. The motorcycle then turned over and slid. Yost sustained minor scrapes on his arms and was wearing a helmet, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 9:17 a.m. May 24 along Route 87, south of Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Ford F-150 XLT driven by George E. Logue, 62, of Montoursville, was turning left when it failed to yield and was struck by a southbound 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Dean A. Reeder, 55, of Montoursville, police noted. Both drivers were belted.
Logue will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:37 a.m. May 22 along East Third Street, west of Country Club Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2017 Dodge Durango driven by an unnamed person was exiting a parking lot when it struck the side of an eastbound 2006 Dodge Dakota. No injuries were noted.
The driver of the Durango will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
1-vehicle crash
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville teen escaped injury when her vehicle crash and rolled just after 11 p.m. May 21 along Logue Hill Road, north of Wallis Run Road, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
The girl was driving a 2014 Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle went off the roadway southbound, went over a rock, rolled and hit a tree. The girl was belted and will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Arson
GREENE TOWNSHIP — A fire at God’s Missionary Church and Camp Blessing Tabernacle Church has been ruled arson, troopers reported.
The May 25 fire at 73 Blessing Lane, Greene Township, Clinton County, was at the church camp’s tabernacle church building. A wooden bench and numerous boxes of hymals sustained damage in the fire, police noted. Boxes and hymnals were ignited by a hand-held source, the state police fire marshal ruled.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Strangulation
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Montoursville man was taken into custody, arraigned and jailed after an investigation.
Troopers said the unnamed man was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment after they responded to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, for an assault victim. The victim was a 38-year-old Montoursville woman. The alleged incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. May 25 along Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Three Hughesville women were charged after troopers responded to a disturbance at 6:11 p.m. May 24 along Michael Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
The women, ages 28, 42 and 41, were not named.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The report of a truck tire being cut was reported at 11:16 a.m. May 24 at Mercer Valve Co Inc., 1836 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The Hancook tire was valued at $200, and was on a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500, police noted.
Theft of vehicle parts
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two hubcaps valued at $100 were allegedly stolen sometime between May 221 and 11:17 a.m. May 25 from 801 Lafayette Parkway, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The hubcaps were Volp chrome center hubcaps and belonged to David Peters, 68, of Williamsport. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone obtained the personal information of a 35-year-old Muncy man and stole $1,281, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 6:04 p.m. May 10 along Waldron Lane, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole the cellphones of a Williamsport teen and a Forksville teen while they swam in the area of Slabtown bridge, Montoursville, troopers reported.
The alleged thefts were reported at 7 p.m. May 25 along Route 87 at Route 973, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. Stolen were an Apple XR white iPhone with black case valued at $337.89 and an Apple 7 silver iPhone valued at $50.
Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone obtained access to multiple accounts belonging to a 50-year-old Montgomery man and made $5,206.35 in unauthorized transactions, police reported.
The incidents were reported between 8:25 p.m. May 18 and 1 p.m. May 20 along Pinchtown Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Scattering rubbish
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly deposited two twin bed mattresses, a queen bed mattress and two window air conditioning units along the roadway.
Troopers said the incident was reported between May 20 and 9 a.m. May 21 along Green Mountain and Miller Hill roads, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
DUI roving patrols
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers will conduct DUI roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints along Lycoming County roadways during the Memorial Day weekend.
State Police At Frackville Fatal fire investigation
HEGINS TOWNSHIP — A fire at 10:05 a.m. May 22 at 1,000 E. Main St., Hegins, Schuylkill County, claimed the lives of Tawnya J. Bowman, 44, and Daniel M. Bowman, 4, troopers noted.
An investigation showed the fire started on a couch on the first floor of the structure. The fire has been ruled accidental in nature.
Damage to the structure was estimated at $75,000, police noted. State police were assisted by Hegins police, it was noted.
