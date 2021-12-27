WASHINGTONVILLE — Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, a nonprofit organization, will partner with Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) this spring to train citizen volunteers in the natural sciences.
The course will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 5 through June 28. Five Saturday sessions will also be held. COVID safety protocol will be followed, and proof of vaccination will be required.
Adults who want to learn about nature, enjoy the outdoors, and want to be a part of natural resource protection are perfect candidates to become Pennsylvania Master Naturalist volunteers. Apply by Jan. 15 to receive the early bird discount rate. The final deadline to apply is Febr. 4. More information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org. Scholarships are available.
Once accepted, trainees will attend a 50-hour course made up of weekly classroom instruction and Saturday field sessions. After the course, participants will take part in 30 hours of service and eight hours of continuing education to become certified. Master Naturalists must complete 20 hours of service and 12 hours of continuing education each year to maintain status as a certified Master Naturalist volunteer.
A full training schedule and application information can be found at pamasternaturalist.org under “Become a Master Naturalist” and “Training Courses.”
For additional information or questions, contact Michele Richards, president, at michele@pamasternaturalist.org or 570-441-3364.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.