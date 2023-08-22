College grad launches Make Mental Matter podcast

Tori Siler

WILLIAMSPORT — Helping others to feel comfortable talking about mental health is vitally important to new Pennsylvania College of Technology graduate Tori Siler: because 800,000 people worldwide die by suicide every year (an average of one person every 40 seconds), because most individuals see a medical professional within a month of taking their life, and on the most personal level, because her father took his life in 2015, when Siler was 14 years old.

“My ‘why’ for everything I do is pretty much my dad,” said Siler, of Havre de Grace, Md., who earned a combined bachelor’s/master’s degree in physician assistant studies on Aug. 5.

