FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP — State Police at Bloomsburg are seeking information related to a 16-year-old Stillwater girl who went missing Friday from her residence.
Sage Marie Ross was last seen by her grandmother at 11 p.m. Friday at her residence at 1409 Ridge Road, Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County. She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, approximately 116 pounds and has blonde hair with purple highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “Lil Peep” on the front and “Come over When Your Sober” on the back, and black sweatpants.
Rossi reportedly took a backpack and a small amount of clothing when she left. Troopers said Rossi recently moved to her grandmother’s residence from her mother’s in Florida.
No social media activity has been reported and a search of a ping of her cell phone in the Mountain Road, Huntington Township, Luzerne County area was not successful, troopers noted.
Rossi has been designated a missing person. Additionally, troopers said notifications were sent to the Benton Area School District and the Pa. Department of Vital Records.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-387-4261.
