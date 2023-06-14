Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 68F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.