MONTGOMERY — Lane closures will be in place along Interstate 180, and Routes 15 and 220 throughout Lycoming County for a bridge cleaning project.
Between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 through Friday, July 29, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crews will be performing maintenance on bridges between the Clinton County (Route 220) and Northumberland County (Route 180) lines, and between the Union County and Tioga County lines (Route 15). This is a moving operation and motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.
