Have you made them? Have you broken them so far? They don’t work for many people. Many decide to start over. Quit using tobacco, lose weight, exercise regularly, save more money, etc. All of these are good things, but not always sustainable in the hustle and bustle of life.

I always loved January. The daylight is getting longer bit by bit. As a child I loved bundling up to go to the barn and milk cows and feed all the animals. I loved snowsuits and leggings, the wool bottoms with suspenders worn under the wool coat.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.