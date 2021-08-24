Woman accused of stealing more than $200,000 from container company

MILTON — A 50-year-old Selinsgrove woman has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly using a company credit card to make $234,192 in purchases to her personal PayPal account.
Jennifer Leonard, of Green Street, Selinsgrove, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, access device fraud, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, access device fraud and forgery.
The charges were filed by Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, as the result of the alleged thefts, which occurred between Nov. 7, 2018, and Aug. 7 at Custom Container Solutions, 201 N. Industrial Park Road, Milton.
According to court documents, Leonard was terminated from a position with the company July 8 for issues not related to the alleged thefts.
While reconciling company documents, Zettlemoyer said Controller Caleb Fetterman determined Leonard allegedly used her company credit card to make purchases to her personal PayPal account totaling $234,192.
Under questioning, she allegedly admitted to making the purchases, and modifying documents in an attempt to cover up those purchases.
In addition to using the company credit card to make the purchases to her personal account, Leonard is also accused of providing herself with $15,778 in additional pay.
Prior to Leonard's termination, court documents said she was responsible for entering employee work hours into a Paylocity account.
During a reconciliation Fetterman reported finding Leonard credited herself with additional pay she was not entitled to.
Under questioning, Zettlemoyer said Leonard admitted to receiving additional pay she should not have received.
A preliminary hearing date for Leonard has not yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.