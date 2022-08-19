Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentences
• Gregory N. Nunez, 38, of Milton, received six to 23 months confinement and five years probation for a guilty plea to felony acquire or obtain possession of controlled substance.
• Joann E. Williams, 30, of Milton, received six months to three years confinement for a guilty plea to felony retail theft under ring.
• Clifton Wright, 38, of Dade City, Fla., received 72 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI controlled substance impaired ability, first offense.
• Donato Arcari, 55, of Waterbury, Conn., received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely, one year probation for a guilty plea to accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and one year probation for a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person.
• Brent Guyer, 28, of Milton, received 72 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 first offense.
• Esther R. Kerstetter, 56, of Middleburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• David H. Baker, 53, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Roni Diaz, 22, of State College, received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
• Jose A. Figueroa, 23, of New Columbia, received 38 days to six months confinement for a guilty plea to first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, a misdemeanor.
• Austin W. Foye, 22, of Sunbury, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Jeremiah Heintzelman, 33, of Milton, received three years probation for a guilty plea to felony retail theft take merchandise.
• Drew C. Parker, 35, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Lyn-Nara E. Poole, 28, of Baltimore, Md., received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Lewisburg man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 8:19 p.m. Aug. 15 along Route 15, south of Lupine Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Othman B. Al-Rawi, 20, fell asleep while driving a 2021 Toyota Rav4 north on Route 15, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and strike a guide rail.
Al-Rawi was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — A York man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at midnight Aug. 15 along North Susquehanna Trail, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Audi A6 driven by Michael Green, 29, of York, went off the roadway and struck a guide rail. Green allegedly fled from the scene, but was located a short distance away with a suspected minor injury.
Green was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Roy Knause, 83, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of a 12-foot utility trailer.
The theft occurred between July 1 and Aug. 7 at 1427 Herman Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — Stacey Buck, 46, of Port Trevorton, reported someone accessing her Walmart account and purchasing several items.
The incident was reported at 11:17 a.m. Aug. 8 at 1642 Main St., Union Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville
Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Montgomery man reported fraudulent activity on a credit card.
The report was made at 6:54 p.m. June 28 along Brouse Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Computer crimes
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Jersey Shore man reported someone hacking into his phone, and observing emails and text messages.
The incident occurred between Jan. 1 and Aug. 10 along Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
