WEST MILTON — The presenter of an upcoming talk about Shikellamy said he wanted to foster a new appreciation of the Native American leader.
Bruce Teeple, Union County Historical Society (UCHS) president, will speak at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at Central Oak Heights (COH), 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton. His presentation will be part of a rededication of a monument to Shikellamy nearly 100 years to the day it was originally unveiled.
Teeple said his talk would be about the people and events such as the Penn’s Creek Massacre and other factors which led to the French and Indian War. He explained Shikellamy was a representative of the Oneida nation, part of the Iroquois Confederation, and arrived in the Susquehanna Valley in 1728.
“The central character in this is Shikellamy, who I see as rather a tragic figure,” Teeple said. “(He) became caught up in the rivalries between the Lenapi or the Delaware people and the Haudenosaunee, or what we call the Iroquois.”
Teeple cited James Logan, a colonial secretary for Penn family, for “land swindles that whipped up resentments and antagonisms” after the arrival of Shikellamy and start of the broader conflict in 1755. The “chief” moniker was largely given to Shikellamy by the British, whom Teeple said were fond of assigning rank to people.
A Shawnee village on the site of what is now COH was his first base of operations. Teeple asserted that by the time of Shikellamy’s death, he was perceptive enough to see the long-term damage which was being done.
As time passes, how events from the 18th Century are seen will change.
“We have a lot of different perspectives and insights now from what they had 100 years ago,” Teeple said. “One hundred years from now, people are going to have a whole new way of evaluating those events. Interpretations change over time.”
The UCHS and COH collaborated to restore the Shikellamy monument.
Matt Wagner of the UCHS said he was taking a photo of the stone and its state plaque from 1921, noted it needed a cleaning, and realized it was first dedicated 100 years ago. The idea for a rededication, as close as possible to the original, thus emerged.
“At that time there was a men’s chorus that sang,” Wagner said. “There will be a vocal group from Central Oak Heights to sing. Unfortunately, we don’t know what selections they sang. We picked some they are going to do.”
Wagner said the rededication was a good opportunity for the UCHS to return to in-person events. Phyllis Dyer of the UCHS noted that the Rev. Tom Jacobs would offer the invocation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.