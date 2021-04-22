HARRISBURG — Data released Thursday by the Department of Health showed local confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 99 over six-area counties. New deaths were reported in Montour and Snyder counties.
Confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 33 in Lycoming County, 25 in Northumberland County, 17 in Columbia County, 16 in Union County, six in Snyder County and two in Montour County.
Statewide, there were 4,192 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,122,662 since March 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9-15 stood at 9.6%, officials noted.
There were 52 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 25,879 since March 2020.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,748 cases (342 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 9,326 cases (272 deaths)
• Union County, 4,376 (86 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,774 cases (131 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,688 cases (83 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,760 cases (63 deaths)
