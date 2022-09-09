Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s on-track career will mostly be remembered for his two Daytona 500 wins, and two NASCAR Xfinity championships. While those are significant accomplishments, he otherwise had a mediocre career.
Earnhardt Jr.’s 26 career Cup wins are undoubtably significant, but he never seemed to live up to his full potential as a top NASCAR driver. He was a far more clean driver than his father, late seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt.
Aside from his on-track accomplishments, Earnhardt Jr.’s greatest accomplishments may have come off the track. One of NASCAR’s all-time most popular drivers, Earnhardt Jr. may best be remembered for single-handedly revving the North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The North Carolina short track has a deep NASCAR history, dating back to its first Cup series race won by Bob Flock on Oct. 16, 1949. The track was virtually mothballed after Jeff Gordon won its final Cup race Sept. 29, 1996.
While a couple of regional stock car races were held at the track in 2010 and 2011, it wasn’t until 2019 that the fabled venue started to come back to life. Earnhardt Jr. arranged to have the weeds and trees which were growing around the surface removed so the facility could be photographed for inclusion into an iRacing game.
In 2021, track owner Speedway Motorsports was awarded a slice of $40 million in COVID-19 relief funds allocated to three North Carolina race tracks. The other two to share in the funding were Charlotte Motor Speedway and Rockingham Speedway.
As a result, Speedway Motorsports announced plans to revitalize the North Wilkesboro facility into an event venue, and race track.
As part of the track’s revival, the speedway announced plans to host a series of regional stock car races this summer.
While all of the races held at the track thus far have been well attended, Earnhardt Jr.’s competition in a race at North Wilkesboro last week drew a capacity crowd of 20,000 people to the facility. Carson Kvapil — driving a car owned by “Junior” — won the race, with the car owner finishing third.
It was amazing to see the many photos posted online of North Wilkesboro filled to capacity. Several writers noted after the event that Earnhardt Jr. had single-handedly revived the speedway.
For his part, “Junior” said he believes in the future of the facility, that it can serve as an event venue which can also host regional stock car races. He’s been an ardent supporter of the return of the NASCAR Cup series to the track, in the form of the 2023 All-Star Race.
While the infusion of taxpayer dollars has helped, there’s no doubt Earnhardt Jr.’s advocacy for the facility to be revived is pushing its renaissance. It’s amazing to see a facility once left for dead — in an economically depressed area — roar back to life.
Speedway Motorsports is also pushing to renovate, and bring back to life, the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville short track.
As evidenced by the move of the Clash to the LA Colosseum, and NASCAR planning a street race in Chicago in 2023, many in motorsports are now pushing for races to be held in downtown metropolitan areas. Experts believe this is the future of motorsports.
I’m in Earnhardt Jr.’s camp, and believe the future of motorsports rests in its past. The revival of short tracks like North Wilkesboro and Nashville are key to once again drumming up interest in motorsports.
Fans like new experiences. To experience something old as new will be what truly attracts fans back to a fast pastime.
Earnhardt Jr. is a student of motorsports history. He knows his Daytona 500 wins and Xfinity championships are significant accomplishments. If he continues to advocate for the revival of old race tracks — particularly North Wilkesboro — he may just find himself going down in history as being best known as a competitor who led a race track revival.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
