Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s on-track career will mostly be remembered for his two Daytona 500 wins, and two NASCAR Xfinity championships. While those are significant accomplishments, he otherwise had a mediocre career.

Earnhardt Jr.’s 26 career Cup wins are undoubtably significant, but he never seemed to live up to his full potential as a top NASCAR driver. He was a far more clean driver than his father, late seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt.

