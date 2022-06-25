MILTON — Members of the Milton Amateur Radio Club will participate in a nationwide competition over the weekend as they try to make contact with as many other broadcasters as possible as part of the American Amateur Relay League's (AARL) Field Day.
Over the course of 24 hours, starting at 2 p.m. today and ending at 2 p.m. on Sunday, participants at radio clubs around the country will monitor the airwaves and race to exchange and log competitors' call signs, with all their equipment run on their own electricity. The event seeks to demonstrate the ways that radio can connect individuals even in remote locations with limited access to power.
The Milton Amateur Radio Club (MARC), which was founded in 1964, operates from a vintage ACF rail car outside of Milton with the call sign K3FLT. The club, which is comprised of 14 members currently, will be stationed both in the car and at various locations around the wooded area it's located in, radioing from tents and trailers using generators and solar-powered batteries. The club built their own radio repeater, which is housed in the rail car.
Fred Simon, vice president of MARC, said that while he doesn't expect the club to place in the competition, it's a chance to get out into the field, test out their equipment, and make connections across the world. According to the AARL website, more than 35,000 groups across the United States and Canada participate in the yearly event. MARC has participated in the field day since the 1970s.
Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will be present at the event to take part in the club's Get on the Air (GOTA) program, where members of the club will teach them about the ins and outs of amateur radio and give attendees a chance to talk over the airwaves themselves. While amateur radio requires a license to broadcast, an exception is made if a beginner is overseen by a licensed individual.
Simon, who received his amateur radio license in 1969, said his interest in the hobby was sparked by a friend of his in high school who was a CB radio enthusiast. He added that licensees, who must undergo a test in order to be certified to broadcast, used to have to know Morse code, but that requirement has since been removed. He said being able to reach other radio hobbyists around the world has kept him involved with the club.
"It's all about talking to people around the country. A lot of people build their own equipment, restore equipment even. Some just operate using Morse code, they've always done it and that's all they've ever used," Simon said. "There's other modes, FM and signal-sideband, digital modes on computers, some people even bounce their signal off the moon."
Simon said when the International Space Station is in range overhead, he's even been able to use their radio repeater to broadcast to others.
