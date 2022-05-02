UPMC Clinician: Surprising facts about organ donation

Established in 1981, UPMC Transplant Services has performed more than 20,000 organ transplants. That includes liver, kidney, pancreas, small bowel, heart, lung, double-lung, single-lung, and multiple-organ transplants. As a pioneer in solid-organ transplantation, our program has been challenged with some of the most difficult and complex cases. To learn more about organ, eye, or tissue donation or to register to become a donor, visit UPMC.com/DonateLife.