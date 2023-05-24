'The Sound of Music" coming to Lewisburg

Cast members of ‘The Sound of Music.’

 PROVIDED BY RIVERSTAGE COMMUNITY THEATRE

LEWISBURG — The hills will be alive with familiar, heartwarming music at RiverStage Community Theatre’s next production, the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 9, 10, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. June 11 and 18 at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.

