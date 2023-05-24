'The Sound of Music" coming to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The hills will be alive with familiar, heartwarming music at RiverStage Community Theatre’s next production, the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The Sound of Music.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 9, 10, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. June 11 and 18 at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
Based on the true story of Maria and the Von Trapp Family, “The Sound of Music” is one of the best-loved musicals of all time and has captured the hearts of audiences around the world. Featuring cherished songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Climb Every Mountain,” the inspirational story follows the young postulate Maria as she becomes governess to the seven children of Captain Von Trapp and brings music and joy into their household. Set in 1930’s Austria with World War II approaching, the Von Trapp family must also make a difficult decision whether to stay or leave their beloved home behind. The original Broadway production starring Mary Martin won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, and the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer won five Academy Awards including Best Picture.
“It has been such a joy to work on this production,” said director Pennye Padgett, “and we are fortunate to have a large, wonderfully talented cast. The music is gorgeous, and the actors—including the young children we have playing the Von Trapp family—have been working hard and doing a great job.” Jove Graham, president of the RiverStage board, added, “We’re thrilled to be presenting a classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical at RiverStage for the first time, and there’s a reason this particular show is so well-loved. We leave the theatre every night humming the tunes, and can’t wait for the audience to see it.”
Working with Padgett, this production is music directed by Diane Scott, with set design by Peter Wiley, lighting design by Olivia and Patrick Maynard, sound design by Tom Troutman, and stage management by Tom Simpson.
The cast features 48 singers and actors of all ages, including some new faces and many of whom have been featured in musical productions across the Susquehanna Valley. The cast is led by Chelsey Davis as Maria Rainer, Lon Diffenderfer as the Captain von Trapp, and Susan Diffenderfer as the Mother Abbess. Other featured players include Madison Leininger as Liesl and Jevin Lauver as Rolf, Andrew Druckenmiller as Max Detweiler, Buffy Umholtz-Boyer as Elsa Schrader, and the trio of Jennifer Anderson, Jessica Broker, and Kimberly Wilkinson as Sisters Berte, Margaretta and Sophia, respectively. The six youngest children will be portrayed in selected performances by Landon Druckenmiller and Levi Shamblen (Friedrich), Amelia Briede and Brynn Umholtz (Louisa), Jude Wilkinson and Thomas Graham (Kurt), Clara Graham (Brigitta), Elyssa Isaacs and Kalyra Snyder (Marta), and Alianna Barnhart and Fae Rose Specht (Gretl). Finally, other cast members include Michael Lenzner (Franz), Joanne Lauer (Frau Schmidt), Fred Hooper (Zeller), Josh Wilkinson (Elberfeld), Fred Martin (Admiral Von Schreiber), Amy Casimir, Trey Casimir, Jove Graham, Zoli Kisvarday, and the angelic voices of the nuns’ choir will feature Kyla Brookhart, Carlie Dauberman, Rebecca Dressler, Ceili Kisvarday, Isabella Laperina, Cassidy McClintock, Maureen Pagana, Valerie Padgett, Brooke Persing, Michelle Sites Reitz, Chloe Russell, Sarah Taylor-Hafer, LaSandra Ward, Madeline Watkins, Hadassah Wesner, Madison Wesner, Rayche Wesner, and Katie Williard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.