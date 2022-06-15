MIFFLINBURG — A budget which projects $36.9 million in spending was adopted without a dissenting vote Tuesday night by Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors.
Property tax millage will increase to 14.43 mills under the plan, which takes effect Friday, July 1. Tom Caruso, MASD business administrator, noted the 4.5% increase was at the limit under Act 1. The rate for fiscal 2021-2022 was 13.85 mills.
Property owners will owe $1,443 annually for each $100,000 of assessed valuation under the new budget.
Caruso, in likely his last regularly scheduled board meeting before starting a new job, told directors to be wary of certain challenges in the years ahead.
He said Mifflinburg is a district which has started to rely on local real estate taxes for more than half of its budget. He is concerned for the district and hopes the state will narrow the gap between state and local funding.
Caruso cautioned that ESSR (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) fund money would eventually dry out and directors would need to keep that in mind as they go forward.
Caruso said mandated costs could also be tricky as school districts tend to spend most heavily on salaries and benefits. Among mandated items, special education, retirement system and cyber school payments.
“That (cyber school) number for us for this school year will be a large number,” Caruso said. “It will be over budget. That’s for sure. It will be over $1 million.”
Use of district fund balance money to balance the budget could get risky, Caruso said. He said the warning has been repeated through the years.
Caruso will soon be starting as the director of cooperative purchasing for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
Superintendent Dan Lichtel, at his final scheduled meeting before retirement, said passage of the budget will set the stage for what can be planned for the year ahead.
Lichtel said school staffing has been a challenge locally and nationwide.
“We have seen over the past couple of years with with pandemic, about 10% of our teaching staff either seeking to retire or seek another avenue for employment,” Lichtel said. “We have worked with our vacancies and I am happy to say at this point we are somewhat ahead of our goal schedule in filling those vacancies.”
Lichtel noted Dr. Kenneth Dady Jr. will be taking over in July as superintendent. He said the working environment was wonderful and the board was supportive. Young people in the district were also amazing, said Lichtel, who noted he has also worked in other districts.
Jeff Kiss, a Mifflinburg Area High School e-learning and science teacher, asked the board about prior questions about improving athletic facilities. Kiss said a committee should be formed which includes coaches and potential donors who could support improvements financially.
Kiss was wary that existing debt could delay consideration of new facilities. He acknowledged the efforts to date, but was hopeful a town hall-style meeting could be arranged to collect public input.
