LEWISBURG — They admitted there wasn't much time to rehearse, but the Buffalo Valley Singers (BVS) have made the most of the week leading up to their first in-person performance in months.
The performance, which will see BVS vocal arrangements interspersed with numbers by the West Branch Chorus, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton. It is sponsored in part by the Woodcock Foundation for Appreciation of the Arts Inc. and directed by Connie Pawling-Young.
It will be the first real performance in about 18 months, Pawling-Young said, though they did try some video just to keep in touch with each other. The director said excitement was building among the nearly two dozen performers who have come back as well as accompanist Sharon Styer.
Member Anne Lawrence said the groups would present a "potpourri" of musical styles including show tunes ('There's No Business Like Show Business,' 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?'), spirituals ('Swing Down Chariot') and popular classics ('Java Jive').
The West Branch Chorus, proponents of "barbershop" harmonies, planned to present arrangements of true classics ('My Wild Irish Rose,' 'Let Me Call You Sweetheart') and some other surprises.
Lawrence noted the concert would also serve a way to recruit new members from the audience attending. They'll be invited to join the performance of popular tunes ('As Time Goes By,' 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame'). Pawling-Young said the tunes were chosen for their familiarity.
Rehearsals for the BVS Christmas Program will begin at 7 p.m. through 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
West Branch Chorus rehearsals are now underway from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, also at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
