SUN Tech student places fourth in national competition

NEW BERLIN — SUN Tech welding student Sam Spencer recently took fourth-place honors in welding at the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference.
The 57th annual was held virtually June 14-24. Thousands of students, teachers, education leaders and representatives from hundreds of national corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions participated in the world’s largest showcase of skilled trades.
Spencer competed against 36 other other students from across the nation. The two-day event included both hands-on competitive components as well as theoretical evaluations.
SkillsUSA is a student organization, and a partnership of education and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA serves high school and college students who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled, and service occupations, including health occupations.
Hundreds of thousands of students and teachers join SkillsUSA annually, organized into chapters in 53 state and territorial associations. Combining alumni and lifetime members, the total number impacted annually is more than 400,000. SkillsUSA has served more than 13.8 million members since its founding in 1965.
Spencer is a recent graduate of SUN Tech and Mifflinburg Area High School. He is the son of Bill and Brandi Spencer of New Berlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.